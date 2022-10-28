Shore Fire Media Promotes Chris Taillie to Vice President

BROOKLYN (CelebrityAccess) – Shore Fire Media, a leading public relations (PR) firm representing top talent, musicians, and businesses in arts and entertainment, has promoted Chris Taillie to Vice President. Taillie joined Shore Fire’s Brooklyn office in 2007 and was previously a Publicity Director.

Taillie has been a key part of Shore Fire’s recent company growth. His music clients – which include Cyndi Lauper, Jacob Collier, and more, represent a group of artists crossing over all genres. He has led over 20 Grammy-winning campaigns for artists such as Rick Astley, Robert Plant, Bonobo, Trombone Shorty, and more. He has also worked with the live event e-commerce platforms Lyte and OneOf – expanding Shore Fire’s music tech roster.

“Chris is a leader, tastemaker, and trusted advisor at Shore Fire who has helped to expand and define our roster in crucial ways,” says Senior Vice President Matt Hanks. “With a clear vision and a steady hand, he guides his clients to awards and acclaim and his teams to professional growth. We’re so fortunate to call him our colleague, and we celebrate his elevation to Vice President.”

Taillie was born and raised in Rochester, NY, graduated from the University of Buffalo, and began his career in label services and artist management at Velour Music Group. He resides in Staten Island with his family.