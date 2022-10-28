Tour News: Greensky Bluegrass, The Moody Blues’ John Lodge, Elle King, Parkway Drive, Killswitch Engage, & More

NASHVILLE/LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The tour news keeps coming as the leaves turn and the seasons change. Here is the latest.

Greensky Bluegrass Announce Winter Tour 2023 – Greensky Bluegrass, one of the biggest road warrior bands today, has announced another set of shows for Winter 2023. The 16-date tour begins January 12 in Buffalo and will hit the East Coast and the Midwest before wrapping up in Chicago on February 4. The whole tour schedule is below.

10/27-28 @ Humphrey’s by the Bay | San Diego, CA

10/29 @ The Warfield | San Francisco, CA

11/1 @ Sapphire Palace | Blue Lake, CA

11/2 @ McDonald Theatre | Eugene, OR

11/3 TBA

11/4-5 @ Crystal Ballroom | Portland, OR

11/25-26 @ State Theatre | Kalamazoo, MI

12/7-12/10 @ Strings & Sol | Puerto Morelos, Mexico

12/30-31 @ The Tabernacle | Atlanta, GA

1/12 @ Town Ballroom | Buffalo, NY

1/13-14 @ Capitol Theatre | Port Chester, NY

1/15 @ The Stanley | Utica, NY

1/18 @ Count Basie Center For The Arts | Red Bank, NJ

1/19 @ Flynn Theatre | Burlington, VT

1/20 @ MGM Music Hall at Genway | Boston, MA

1/21 @ The Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

1/25 @ The Agora Theatre | Cleveland, OH

1/26 @ Stage AE | Pittsburgh, PA

1/28 @ The Anthem | Washington DC

2/1 @ Kemba Live! | Columbus, OH

2/2 @ The Pageant | St. Louis, MO

2/3-4 @ The Vic Theatre | Chicago, IL

Australian metal band Parkway Drive announce US Headlining Tour with special guests Memphis May Fire and Currents. This will mark the first time the band has toured the US since April 2019 and will be the first in support of their newest album, Darker Still.

All dates are below.

1/22-1/28 — Shiprocked

1/31 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

2/1 — Phoenix, AZ — Marquee

2/3 — San Antonio, TX — Tech Port Center

2/4 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

2/5 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues

2/7 — St Louis, MO — The Pageant

2/8 — Newport, KY — MegaCorp Pavilion

2/10 — Huntington, NY — The Paramount

2/11 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom

2/13 — Columbus, OH — KEMBA Live!

2/14 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

2/15 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore

2/16 — Myrtle Beach, SC — House of Blues

2/18 — Orlando, FL — HeartSupport Festival

Elle King announces the A-FREAKIN-MEN Tour with support from Red Clay Strays. King will be releasing her new album, Come Get Your Wife on January 27, 2023, and fans can begin hearing those tunes live starting February 14. The 30-city tour (with more dates TBA) kicks off Valentine’s Day in New Orleans and tickets are available now via ElleKing.com. All dates are below.

A-FREAKIN-MEN Tour

• Feb 14 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

• Feb 16 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

• Feb 17 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

• Feb 18 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

• Feb 19 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

• Feb 21 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

• Feb 22 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

• Feb 24 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

• Feb 25 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live

• Feb 27 – Cleveland, OH – Masonic Auditorium

• Feb 28 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

• March 1 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old Red Centre

• March 3 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

• March 4 – Chicago, IL – TBA

• March 5 – St. Paul, MN – The Palace

• March 7 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

• March 8 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

• March 10 – Denver, CO – Summit

• March 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center

• March 14 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

• March 15 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

• March 17 – Stateline, NV – Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room

• March 18 – Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

• March 20 – Tempe, ZA – Marquee Theater

• March 23 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live At Moody Theater

• March 24 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

• March 25 – Bossier City, LA* – Margaritaville Resort Theater

Grammy-nominated and platinum-selling band Killswitch Engage have announced a trio of holiday shows. Rivers of Nihil, Unearth, and a third opener TBA will serve as support for all three shows.

12/28 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom

12/29 — Huntington, NY — The Paramount

12/30 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium

Five-piece band August Burns Red announces the third annual Christmas Burns Red 2022 festival. The band is set to headline both nights with a special set on December 16. The festival takes place December 16 – 17 at the Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster, PA. Tickets are on sale now including VIP packages and lodging.

The daily lineups are below.

DECEMBER 16:

August Burns Red

Norma Jean

Silent Planet

Phinehas

Becoming the Archetype

Earth Groans

DECEMBER 17:

August Burns Red

Erra

Shadow of Intent

Brand of Sacrifice

Invent Animate

Convictions

John Lodge, the bassist for Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, The Moody Blues has announced the Days of Future Passed 2023 North American tour. The 1967 album of the same name will be performed with Jon Davison (Yes), and Lodge’s band – 10,000 Light Years Band.

JOHN LODGE’s “Performs Days of Future Passed”:

Feb. 18–Cary Hall, Lexington, MA

Feb. 19–Flying Monkey, Plymouth, NH

Feb. 22–The Warehouse, Fairfield, CT

Feb. 24–The Cabot, Beverly, MA

Feb. 25–Infinity Hall, Hartford, CT

Feb. 26–Jane Pickens Theatre, Newport, RI

Feb. 28–Patchogue Theatre, Patchogue, NY

March 1–Sony Hall, New York. NY

March 3–Newton Theatre, Newton, NJ

March 4–Keswick Theater, Glenside, PA

March 6–Sandler Center, Virginia Beach, VA

March 7–Rams Head On Stage, Annapolis, MD

March 9–Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA

March 10–Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, Ponte Verde, FL

March 11–The Lyric Theatre, Stuart, FL

March 14–Capitol Theatre, Clearwater, FL

March 15–Amaturo Theater, Fort Lauderdale, FL

March 16–Rock and Romance Cruise

Big Head Todd and The Monsters will hit the road hard for their 2023 Winter Tour early next year. The run features 32 tour dates spanning January 11 through March 19 with most on the East Coast. You can view all the tour dates HERE.