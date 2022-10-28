Palisa Kelley Appointed Managing Director at Harbourview

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Harbourview Equity Partners has appointed music industry veteran Palisa Kelley as Managing Director and Head of Legal and Business Affairs.

According to the press release, Kelley has over 25 years of experience in the entertainment industry, during which time she’s negotiated hundreds of music publishing, licensing, and catalog acquisition deals. Some of those deals include the publishing catalogs of multi-Grammy award-winning country music artists Lady A and Brad Paisley and the publishing catalog of Latin music titan Luis Fonsi.

Kelley joins HarbourView from the music industry law firm Selverne Kelley Bradford, PLLC, where she was a partner and, before that, was Vice President, Business and Legal Affairs at Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

Kelley said: “Harbourview has established itself as an elite investor in the entertainment industry, and the opportunity to help build a firm with such a talented team was too good to pass up. I am looking forward to this exciting journey ahead and creating great outcomes for our investors and the artists with whom we partner.”