Rock & Rockabilly Legend Jerry Lee Lewis, Dead At 87

MEMPHIS (CelebrityAccess) — Jerry Lee Lewis, pianist and singer-songwriter who played a foundational role in the creation of rock & roll and rockabilly music, has died. He was 87.

According to his publicist, Lewis died at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, with Judith, his seventh wife at his side. A cause of death was not provided.

A controversial figure in the early history of rock music, Lewis lived a true rock & roll lifestyle during his early career as he generated hits such as “Whole Lot of Shakin’ Going On” and “Great Balls of Fire” that helped to create the sound of early rock & roll.

This is breaking news and this story will be expanded.