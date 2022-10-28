The New King of Social Media: Instagram Tops 2bn Monthly Active Users

(Hypebot) — Tucked in this week’s not-so-good Facebook earnings call was the tidbit that Instagram now has 2 billion active monthly users (MAUs).

“Instagram has more than two billion monthly actives,” META CEO Mark Zuckerberg noted on this week’s call.

That’s a big number, and there are both light users and very active users. But at a time when just about everyone and Instagram in particular are battling TikTok, it’s important to note that 2 billion MAUs.

In September of last year, TikTok announce 1 billion monthly active users and while the MAUs are now certainly much higher, it’s unlikely that would have surpassed 2 billion without an announcement.

H/T Music Ally

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is also President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.