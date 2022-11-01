Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28 After Bowling Alley Shooting

HOUSTON (CelebrityAccess) – Rapper Takeoff of Migos was killed today (November 1) in the early morning hours at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was part of the trio Migos along with Quavo and Offset – his uncle and cousin. According to the Houston Police Department (HPD), there was a private party at the bowling alley when shots rang out a little after 2:30 am. TMZ reports an altercation broke out over a dice game. He was 28. Quavo was in attendance but was unharmed.

According to HPD Lt. Salazar, 40 – 50 people were in attendance at the location when the shooting occurred. When officers arrived, they found a Takeoff with a gunshot wound to the head or neck, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were transported via ambulance. Investigators reported to click2houston that several shell casings were found on the third level outside the bowling alley/pool hall. HPD said they would be viewing all surveillance video and determined to find out what led to the shooting.

Takeoff was born in Lawrenceville, GA, in 1994. He’s been recording with Quavo and Offset since 2008 under the moniker Migos. They released “Versace” in 2013, which became their first hit and was remixed by superstar Drake, who would collaborate with the three members.

Migos is best known for their 2016 Lil Uzi Vert collaboration “Bad and Boujee,” which hit No. 1 in the US. Other hits include “MotorSport” with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B and “Walk It, Talk It” with Drake. Takeoff released his lone solo album, The Last Rocket, in 2018, which debuted at No. 4 in the US, and Only Built for Infinity Links as a duo with Quavo.

As news of the rapper’s death spread, many hit social media to tribute the fallen rapper.

Ja Rule – “RIP Takeoff … this sh*t has to STOP … sending love to friends and family.”

Finesse2Tymes rapper, who was almost at the crime scene, posted on Instagram that his “gut instinct” told him not to go. “FLY HIGH TO ONE OF THE HARDEST!! Prayers go to you and yours. Love, Peace, Truth, Freedom, and Justice.”

Niecy Nash – “Leaving your house & returning back safely is such an underrated blessing.” She also commented, “Don’t take it lightly.”

Political commentator Blake Sellers – “too many Black men are not living to be ‘old.’ RIP to the best rapper in Migos.”

Keri Hilson – “Rest In Peace @1YoungTakeoff. Healing love to your brothers, family, & friends. #gonetoosoon

They all represent Georgia so well. They all give back to Atlanta.

Each one of them is supremely talented on their own and incredible together. Truly devastated for Migos this morning.

RIP Takeoff. Atlanta is with y’all. (📸 @ATLHawks) pic.twitter.com/vPQn1dtQQE — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) November 1, 2022