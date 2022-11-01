Tenacious D Announces European And UK Dates For 2023

(CelebrityAccess) — Jack Black and Kyle Gass, the rock duo known as Tenacious D, announced plans for an arena tour of the UK and Europe.

Set for the Spring of 2023, the tour will include the duo’s first UK performances since 2019 when they performed a two sold out shows at Wembley Arena.

The tour kicks off at Sporthalle in Hamburg, German, on June 6th, with additional shows in Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, and the Netherlands before they head to the UK to wrap the tour at the O2 London on June 16th.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday 4th November.

The full list of Tenacious D tour dates

6th – Sporthalle, Hamburg – Germany

7th – Zitadelle, Berlin – Germany

8th – Nova Rock Festival, Nickelsdorf – Austria

10th – Carroponte, Milan – Italy

12th – The Hall, Zurich – Switzerland

13th – Forest National, Brussels – Belgium

14th – AHOY RTM, Rotterdam – Netherlands

16th – The O2 London – UK