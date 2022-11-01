Milk & Honey Launches Scholarship Program For Female Writers And Producers In Australia And New Zealand

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Management company Milk & Honey announced the launch of a new scholarship program aimed at encouraging up-and-coming female writers and producers in Australia and New Zealand.

The program is one of the initiatives to be launched by Milly Petriella, Milk & Honey’s new Australasian Managing Director, who joined the company in September.

“Less than 20% of our industry is female and the number of women in production is considerably less, it’s time to create real experiences, connections, and provide financial support if we are to truly going to change the future landscape of the music industry. Those who have the resources and capacity can really step up and make a meaningful contribution,” Petriella said.

The new scholarship was created by Keller, Petriella and Coquillard to create a pathway for aspiring female writers and producers to live and work in Los Angeles for two months, with guaranteed access to the Milk & Honey roster and in-studio sessions during their Los Angeles residency.

Each scholarship recipient will be paired with a producer writer client at Milk & Honey who will serve as a mentor during their two-month residency in Los Angeles.

The first recipient announced for the scholarship will be Sydney-based producer and musician Chelsea Warner, who will be mentored by producer/songwriter Oak Felder (Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Kehlani, Alicia Keys, John Legend) and Jenna Andrews (BTS, Noah Cyrus, David Guetta).

“We are extremely excited to offer this unique scholarship to empower amazing female producer talent from Australia and New Zealand and plan to offer this on a perennial basis. We look forward to helping to elevate these young talents on the global stage as they come to work with our great creative teams at the Milk & Honey offices in Los Angeles, Nashville and London. As we celebrate our 8th year in business, we continue to be committed to developing talent.”