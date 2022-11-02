Adele Schools Us On The Correct Pronunciation Of Her Name

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — It turns out we’ve all been pronouncing the name of British singer Adele incorrectly for years.

During a Q&A session with fans supporting the release of her new music videos for her single “I Drink Wine” last week, Adele praised a fan for using the correct pronunciation of her name.

According to Adele and the London-based fan, the correct pronunciation us ‘uh-dawl’ and not ‘uh-del’ like most people would assume when reading the name.

“Love that,” Adele said when hearing said fan pronounce her name, “She said my name perfectly!”

She went on to pronounce her own name herself for the audience and even provided a clarification for the moderator.

Adele is currently gearing up for her long-delayed Las Vegas residency, with shows set to begin on November 18th.