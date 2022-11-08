‘For Your Consideration’ Marketing For Grammy Nominations

(Hypebot) — With Grammy season approaching, it’s time to wrack in those votes with a not-so-secret weapon called ‘For Your Consideration’ marketing.

by Randi Zimmerman of Symphonic Blog

Voting for the GRAMMY‘s is currently underway! If you’re trying to get nominated, there’s some important marketing you should be doing to make sure your chances are as high as possible. That’s what ‘For Your Consideration’ marketing is all about. In this post, we’ll explain everything you need to know…

About FYC Marketing

As an artist, it’s important to get the word out about whatever you’ve got going on. If you’ve got a chance of getting in on the GRAMMY’s action, ‘For Your Consideration’ marketing does just the trick. Included in these methods are emails, mailings, invitations, social media, websites and more.

The whole point of FYC marketing is to remind voting members of the release you have already submitted to be considered for a GRAMMY nomination. It’s important that you get the word out as much as you can! It’s up to YOU to ensure awareness for your release is on point.

What Makes Good FYC Marketing?

Artwork related to product under consideration

Brief, unembellished descriptions of the recording or creators

Copies or links to product – Links to websites that promote eligible recordings

Link to Recording Academy website where Voting and Solicitation Guidelines are posted

Lists of the creators who worked on the recording

Reference to nominations, once nominations are announced. List Category(s) by full name

Reference to the GRAMMY Award with proper registered marks. Reference can be made by name only. The use of logo is prohibited, see below: GRAMMY® GRAMMY® Award GRAMMY Awards® (Only the plural GRAMMY Awards gets the ® on Awards.) GRAMMYs®



“How Do I Get Nominated?”

As you watch the GRAMMY’s each year, it seems as though the only people who win are always the Kanye’s and Beyoncé’s of the industry. What you may not know is that there are tons of other winners not shown on tv, most of which are talented independent artists who have been working just as hard as you are now.

If you’re a talented musician, it’s not as hard as you think to get nominated for a GRAMMY, and it certainly is possible to win as an independent artist. Want to get yourself on the list on nominees? This post tells you everything you need to know.

Good luck!