AudioShake Wins Music Tectonics Music Tech Startup Competition

(Hypebot) — Audioshake has won the Music Tectonics 2022 Conference’s Swimming with Narwhals music tech startups competition.

Founded by Jessica Powell, AudioShake uses AI to open up songs to new monetization and creative possibilities by separating songs into their stems and instrumentals.

This is the third year of the Music Tectonics’ startup competition, and all three winners – AudisoShake, Fave, and Biiah, aka The Choral Hub – were founded by women.

The other three Music Tectonics 2022 startup finalists were:

Opnr – this cloud-based, double-sided marketplace platform uses data to connect musicians with concert organizers offering opener performance opportunities. Tuney – an adaptive music engine and creator tool, making it easy for creators to soundtrack their videos. Viktrs – it takes video content to the next level by capturing audience engagement within music videos.

Audioshake is also a finalist in the Music Ally SI:X music tech startup contest and mentorship program.

MORE: Music Tectonics names music tech startup finalists for 2022