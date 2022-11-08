The Sphere’s State Of The Art Camera System Undergoes Testing Aboard The International Space Station

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment announced a partnership with Nanoracks, LLC, a Voyager Space company, with plans to send state-of-the-art camera equipment to the International Space Station for testing ahead of its use in MSG’s high-tech Sphere venues.

The camera system, which was launched aboard Northrop Grumman’s 18th Commercial Resupply Services mission (NG-18) from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on Monday, is the highest resolution camera system to ever be launched to the ISS.

The camera will be operated on the ISS for a period of 60 days, exposing it to the harsh environment of orbital habitats and will be subjected to field validations to develop a baseline for functionality in microgravity conditions.

Additional upcoming tests include evaluations of camera performance in space, including power systems, data transfer structures, and space-hardening of the camera system.

“Our vision with MSG Sphere is to create immersive experiences that transport audiences to new places, and there are few landscapes more awe-inspiring than space. The insights and imagery we gain from this first mission will be invaluable to prepare our groundbreaking camera technology for working in space, and push our collective understanding of Earth and deep space. We are thrilled to be collaborating with Nanoracks, CASIS and NASA on this project, which we believe will not only benefit the extraordinary vision of MSG Sphere, but also set a new bar for ultra-high-fidelity imaging,” said Andrew Shulkind, MSG Sphere Studios’ Senior Vice President of Capture and Innovation.

“MSG Sphere is one of Nanoracks’ most exciting customers. Commercial access to the ISS continues to open doors for newcomers to the Space industry, leading to incredible technology development, and paving the way for long-term commercial space utilization from science activities to media and entertainment. Nanoracks is proud to be the partner of choice for filming and media projects on the space station, and to help support the success of MSG Sphere’s camera technology in space,” added Scott Rodriguez, Nanoracks’ Vice President of Government Programs.

The first MSG Sphere in the United States is currently under construction in Las Vegas and is expected to open in the second half of 2023.