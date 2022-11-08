Gary Jacobus Named President of Business Development for the U.S. and Latin America At ASM Global

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management firm ASM Global announced the hire of veteran entertainment executive Gary Jacobus as President of Business Development for the U.S. and Latin America.

In his new role at ASM Global, he will be tasked with developing sales strategies to secure new accounts, expanding the company’s portfolio of entertainment properties.

Jacobus will also provide support and assistance to ASM Global’s European and APAC business development teams.

“Gary’s lengthy blue-chip track record as a senior business development and sales leader directing talented teams to effectively grow businesses is invaluable. His deep relationships across the sports and entertainment ecosystem ensures ASM’s leadership position in our industry,” said ASM Global’s President & CEO Ron Benison.

“We’re expanding the bounds of what the entertainment experience means to fans and guests in more and more places,” Bension added. “Gary will help us reimagine business opportunities, venue paradigms, private and public partnerships, and collaborations. Also, imperative is his incredible experience on both the municipal and commercial sides of our business.”

Jacobus joins ASM Global after serving most recently as SVP of Sales & Business Development for Zippin, a retail technology provider but his resume also includes senior roles at the National Football League, where he played a key role in the league’s global marketing partnerships program, IMG, where he led the global sports and entertainment corporate consulting division, and the NBA, where he helped to secure a major sponsorship agreement with telecom company Sprint.

“The need for ASM Global’s unmatched expertise and experience is greater than ever before,” Jacobus said. “The ASM Global family of venues has enabled it to generate exponential financial growth for companies throughout the world, and our intention is to increase those numbers even more. This includes new service sectors such as aquariums, zoos and iconic cultural attractions.”

“We’re going to passionately pursue enterprise business acceleration as we move deeper and deeper into arenas, stadiums, convention centers, cultural attractions and theaters across the North and South American regions,” Jacobus added.