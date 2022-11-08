Peter Gabriel Announces His First European Tour In Almost A Decade

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Rock legend Peter Gabriel announced plans for a tour of Europe and the UK for early 2023, marking his first solo tour outside of the US since 2014’s Back to Front Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 22 show run kicks off on May 18th at TAURON Arena in Krakow, with additional shows in Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, The Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the UK before it is scheduled to conclude at Dublin’s 3Arena on June 25th.

The tour will see Gabriel playing new material from his forthcoming album I/O along with fan favorites drawn from his extensive catalog of music and a few surprises.

For the tour, Gabriel will be supported by his regular band, including Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.

“It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there,” Gabriel said.

The full list of announced i/o Tour Dates

Thursday 18 May – Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena

Saturday 20 May – Verona, Italy – Verona Arena

Sunday 21 May – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Arena

Tuesday 23 May – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

Wednesday 24 May – Lille, France – Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Friday 26 May – Berlin, Germany – Waldbuehne

Sunday 28 May – Munich, Germany – Koenigsplatz

Tuesday 30 May – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Wednesday 31 May – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Friday 2 June – Bergen, Norway – Koengen

Monday 5 June – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Tuesday 6 June – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Thursday 8 June – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Saturday 10 June – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Monday 12 June – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Tuesday 13 June – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

Thursday 15 June – Bordeaux, France – Arkea Arena

Saturday 17 June – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Monday 19 June – London, UK – The O2

Thursday 22 June – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Friday 23 June – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Sunday 25 June – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena