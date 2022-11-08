Snoop Dogg Signs With WME

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Snoop Dogg, the legendary rapper, recording artist, producer and media personality, has signed with talent agency WME for representation in all areas of his career.

“WME is the only place that can handle the career I’ve built and grow it even further,” Snoop said. “I look forward to gettin’ it with the WME team to continue innovating across music, film, TV, business, and digital and break barriers across entertainment.”

According to WME, the agency will collaborate with Snoop Dogg and bring the full Endeavor network to bear on his behalf across all portfolios.

News of Snoop Dogg’s signing with WME follows a busy year for the rap legend, which saw him acquire the iconic Death Row Records label, which provided a platform for some of the biggest names in rap history, including Dr. Dre, 2Pac, and Snoop himself.

At Death Row, Snoop Dogg is overseeing all label and catalog business across music, film, and merch, along with managing re-releasing legacy music and signing new artists to the label.

He is also in development for a Death Row television series, WME said.