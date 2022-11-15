Universal Music Publishing Group China Partners With RYCE Publishing

BEIJING, China (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Publishing China, a division of Universal Music Publishing Group, has secured an exclusive, global publishing with RYCE Publishing, a division of the Chinese entertainment company RYCE Entertainment.

The deal will see UPMG lead global administration for Ryce’s catalog of more than 700 songs, including music from some of China’s leading pop artists such as “Manual to Youth” and “Adore” performed by TFBOYS; “100 Ways,” “I Love You 3000,” co-written and performed by Jackson Wang （王嘉尔）; “Jiao Huan” performed by Zhou Shen（周深）; “EASIER,” performed by Amber Liu（刘逸云） feat. Jackson Wang and “Xiao Juan,” performed by Sitar Tan（谭维维).

Through the agreement, UMPG will support RYCE’s artists and songwriters with global infrastructure and reach with international audiences. In addition, UMP China will collaborate with RYCE to expand its roster of songwriters and producers, and the projects available to them.

RYCE’s catalog also includes rights in Greater China to numerous Korean pop hits performed by Korean acts including Super Junior, EXO-CBX，GOT7, TWICE and more.

“Wesaw the rise of J-pop three decades ago and its massive influence on audiences across Asia. Now K-pop is a global phenomenon as we all know, and there has been a very key bridging force between these genres in the last two decades. With China rising to become the sixth biggest music market of the world, I believe the time of C-pop is here. RYCE Publishing, with its hybrid talents and border-crossing catalogs, is a central piece of that next bridging force and I’m thrilled that UMPG will play an instrumental role in supporting these future chapters of music history,” said Joe Fang, Managing Director of UPMG China.

“We hope that everyone respects music copyright. If we could all do that, every artist in China music market will be motivated to work harder to make decent products, creating a healthy environment for us all,” added Yunyun Wang, Managing Director of RYCE Publishing.