SXSW Announce Keynotes And The Second Round Of Speakers For 2023

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the South By Southwest Conference (SXSW) revealed the initial Keynote and the second round of speakers who are scheduled to appear at the 37th edition of the event when it returns for 2023.

The conference, which focuses on technology, film, television, and music, is scheduled to take place from March 10-19th in and around Austin, Texas.

Keynotes and featured speakers announced for 2023 include Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert; founder of Momofuku and Majordomo Media and New York Times bestselling author David Chang in conversation with co-founder and CEO of Meati Foods Tyler Huggins, and co-founder and Chief Concept Officer of Sweetgreen Nicolas Jammet; director and screenwriter of the Palme d’Or winning film Titane Julia Ducournau; New York Times bestselling author, and co-host of the Pivot podcast Scott Galloway in conversation with Editor-at-Large of New York Magazine, host of On with Kara Swisher and co-host of the Pivot podcast Kara Swisher; Grammy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Valerie June; and co-founder and CEO of 23andMe Anne Wojcicki.

“At SXSW, we thrive on creative ideas that lead to bold action when it comes to addressing society’s biggest challenges,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer. “Our first announced Keynote Speaker, Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert, is a true leader in the world of business who is unafraid of pursuing the systemic reform needed to protect our planet in the face of climate change.”

As in past years, the conference will be organized into multiple programming tracks, including Advertising & Brand Experience, Cannabis, Civic Engagement, Climate Change, Creating Film & Episodics, Culture, Design, Energy, Film & TV Industry, Food, Game Industry, Health & MedTech, Markets & Economies, Media Industry, Music & Tech, Music Careers, Psychedelics, Sports, Startups, Tech Industry, Transportation, Travel & Leisure, Workplace Revolution, and XR & Metaverse.

The festival will also feature music showcases, screenings of new film and television content, exhibitions, professional development, and a variety of networking opportunities.

SXSW 2023 is sponsored by White Claw, Porsche, Itaù bank, and The Austin Chronicle.