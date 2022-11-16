Billy Joel Set to Make Historic Debut at the new OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Grand Opening Event

NIAGARA FALLS (CelebrityAccess) – Fallsview Casino Resort, the OLG, and Mohegan announced Tuesday (November 15) that legendary singer, songwriter, and icon Billy Joel will perform at the grand opening for the new OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino on February 25, 2023, adding another successful collaboration in the legend’s longstanding relationship with Mohegan.

Joel needs no introduction as one of the biggest concert draws in the world, selling over 160 million records worldwide throughout his storied career, which began in 1972. He’s received numerous industry awards with six Grammys, including the Grammy Legend Award, a Tony for Movin’ Out, a Broadway musical based on his music, and has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Joel has performed at some of the world’s most prestigious venues, including a 10-show residency at Mohegan Sun Arena. The award-winning venue, located in Uncasville, CT, played host to Joel’s first-ever residency that drew over 100,000 people to witness the living legend perform hits such as “Big Shot,” “Piano Man,” “Uptown Girl,” and “Vienna,” to name just a few.

Mohegan, the service provider for Fallsview and Casino Niagara, has long delivered top-notch performers. When it comes to live music and entertainment, top headlining concerts, and premier sporting events, Mohegan is the leader in entertainment and award-winning venues.

“At Mohegan, we are no stranger to securing world-class performers and providing bucket-list caliber entertainment for our guests,” said Ray Pineault, Mohegan CEO and President. “The grand opening performance at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino will be no exception. We look forward to watching our old friend grace the stage at this show and to the many inspiring, exhilarating, unforgettable performances that will undoubtedly follow.”

Dennis Arfa, Joel’s agent at AGI, praised Mohegan President of Sports & Entertainment Worldwide, Tom Cantone. “Well done to the executive of the decade!”

“Credit goes to Dennis Arfa, who not only makes things happen but more importantly, has been a long-time friend and partner… relationships still matter in our business,” responded Cantone.

“From the time we opened the conversation about bringing a world-class venue to Niagara, we knew the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino was going enhance the entertainment landscape of Niagara,” says Richard Taylor, President of Casinos Niagara. “Today, with this announcement of a true Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and cultural icon as our grand opening act, we are achieving that goal.”

“Niagara Casinos has always had amazing performances and, in partnership with Mohegan, will continue to raise the bar in entertainment,” says Taylor.

In August of this year, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) and Mohegan announced their new partnership to name the new entertainment center the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino.

“OLG is very excited to showcase the spectacular new OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino with an incredible award-winning performer like Billy Joel for the grand opening celebration,” said Duncan Hannay, OLG’s President, and CEO. “This state-of-the-art 5000-seat entertainment center will draw world-class entertainment that will enhance the experience for residents and the growing number of visitors to the Niagara region for years to come. OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino is yet another great demonstration of OLG’s purpose to “Play for Ontario.”

Tickets for the Joel show go on sale Friday (November 25) via Ticketmaster.ca and start at $175.

The OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino opened in October 2022 and has hosted world-class entertainment, including Canada’s Got Talent, +LIVE+, and The Lumineers. Upcoming shows include Blue Rodeo, Michael Bolton, Larry the Cable Guy, Don Felder, and the Impractical Jokers.