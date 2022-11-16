Shore Fire Media Promotes Mikaela Duhs and Grace Fleisher to Senior Account Execs

BROOKLYN (CelebrityAccess) – Shore Fire Media, a leading public relations (PR) firm representing talent and businesses across the entertainment industry, has promoted Mikaela Duhs and Grace Fleisher to Senior Account Executives. Both joined the company in 2018 and were promoted from Account Exec positions.

Born in San Diego, Duhs attended California Polytechnic State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, and served as an arts reporter and editor at the school’s award-winning student-run newspaper, Mustang News. She was an on-air DJ and video editor for college station KCPR, which inspired her to pursue a career in the music industry. While at KCPR, she interviewed Chicano Batman, which would later become her Shore Fire client.

While at Shore Fire, Duhs has worked with a diverse range of clients, including Khruangbin, Amanda Seales, grandson, Lindsey Stirling, and Sound Mind Live – a nonprofit organization that focuses on mental health advocacy through music.

Fleisher hails from Cleveland and got her bachelor’s degree in arts and sciences from The Ohio State University, where she studied public affairs journalism and wrote for the campus newspaper, The Lantern. After graduating, she served as a writer and managing editor at various publications focused on electronic dance music before joining Shore Fire.

At Shore Fire, Fleisher has worked with Cat Power and Khruangbin. She’s also contributed to campaigns for music documentaries such as 2018’s “Echo in the Canyon” and the 2021 Grammy Award-winner for best music film, “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” as well as footwear brand Doc Martens – among other clients in the entertainment and beyond. Fleisher takes pride in her abilities as a storyteller and enjoys helping her clients develop long-term narratives.

“Both Mikaela and Grace have shown themselves to be talented, passionate, and versatile publicists and collaborative members of our team,” said Shore Fire Senior Vice President of Publicity Rebecca Shapiro. “I’m so proud of their growth over the past few years, and I am confident they will continue to be thoughtful and empathetic leaders at the company and in the industry at large.”