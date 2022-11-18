Lizzo Announces Second North American Leg of ‘The Special 2our’

NW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Emmy and three-time Grammy Award-winning superstar, Lizzo has announced the second North American leg of “The Special 2our.” The RIAA multi-platinum certified flutist kicks off the second leg on Friday (April 21, 2023) at Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena.

Fresh off her VMA Video for the Good Award win for “About Damn Time,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart), she will be performing in 17 cities across the continent in 2023. Her most recent album, Special, peaked at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 chart.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour continues through St. Louis, Montreal, Chicago, and more before wrapping up on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA. Full routing can be found below. Public on sale for the second leg dates is today (November 18).

The Special 2our 2023

April 21 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

April 22 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

April 25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

April 26 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

May 04 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

May 06 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

May 09 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

May 10 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

May 12 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

May 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

May 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

May 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

May 19 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

May 20 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

May 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

May 25 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

June 02 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena