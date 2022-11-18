Lizzo Announces Second North American Leg of ‘The Special 2our’

NW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Emmy and three-time Grammy Award-winning superstar, Lizzo has announced the second North American leg of “The Special 2our.” The RIAA multi-platinum certified flutist kicks off the second leg on Friday (April 21, 2023) at Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena.
Fresh off her VMA Video for the Good Award win for “About Damn Time,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart), she will be performing in 17 cities across the continent in 2023. Her most recent album, Special, peaked at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 chart.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour continues through St. Louis, Montreal, Chicago, and more before wrapping up on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA. Full routing can be found below. Public on sale for the second leg dates is today (November 18).
The Special 2our 2023
April 21 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
April 22 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
April 25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
April 26 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum
May 04 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
May 06 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
May 09 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
May 10 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
May 12 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
May 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
May 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
May 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center
May 19 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
May 20 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
May 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
May 25 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
June 02 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena