Rising Country Music Artist Allie Colleen Signs Exclusive Booking Deal With APA

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Rising Country Music singer/songwriter Allie Colleen announced Thursday (November 17) that she’s signed an exclusive booking representation with the APA Agency.

With over 35 successful festival and theater tour dates across the country in 2022 and internationally, Colleen has been busy building a fan following and winning over audiences with her engaging stage personality, wit, and sound.

“APA is excited to welcome Allie Colleen to our expanding roster. Allie’s undeniable talent, rising star power, and work ethic are a great fit for our team and the new culture at APA. We are all looking forward to getting her and the band out on the road to new audiences” – Jeff Hill, APA

Allie Colleen Tour Dates:

01-21-23 – Open Chord – Knoxville, TN (SOLO)

02-15-23 – Opera House Saloon – Roseville, CA

02-16-23 – Moonshine Beach – San Diego, CA

02-17-23 – Stoney’s Rockin’ Country – Las Vegas, NV

06-09-23 – Windmill Festival – Comstock, NE

08-18-23 – City of Kennesaw Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival – Kennesaw, GA