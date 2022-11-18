mtheory CEO Cameo Carlson Announces Multiple Team Promotions and New Executive Member

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK/NASHVILLE – (CelebrityAccess) – Newly appointed mtheory CEO Cameo Carlson has confirmed key promotions of multiple team members and the hiring of a new executive member. Founded in 2010, mtheory is a rapidly growing artist development and management services company with offices located in LA, NY, Nashville, and New Orleans.

mtheory works closely with artist managers and their teams to provide the necessary knowledge, resources, and additional manpower to build their client’s careers, all while growing the size and engagement of artists’ fanbases.

The company currently works with over 25 managers representing over 100 artists, including Galantis, Jelly Roll, Zac Brown Band, and many others.

See below for information on the new promotions and hiring.

CAMEO CARLSON – CEO

Carlson is the newly appointed CEO of mtheory, first joining the company to open the Nashville office in 2017. A former Head of Digital Business Development for Borman Entertainment and former EVP of Universal Motown and Republic Records, Carlson began her career in terrestrial radio. She is part of the Academy of Country Music Diversity & Inclusion Task Force, a Board Member of the Music Business Association, NIVA and the Women’s Music Business Association as well as co-creator of the Nashville Music Equality group and mentoring group Digital Divas.

MICHAEL CORCORAN – General Manager

Corcoran joined mtheory in 2017 and works with management teams for artists including Tyler Childers, Zac Brown Band, and Jelly Roll. Upon graduating from Villanova University, Corcoran became a tour and production manager, hitting the road with Guster, Ben Kweller, Phantom Planet and others. He relocated to Nashville and began working in management at Nettwerk and Borman Entertainment, with artists including Alison Krauss, Michael Franti, Alexi Murdoch, Landon Pigg and Jars of Clay.

CARMELA FRANGELLA – Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Frangella began working with mtheory nine years ago as a consultant, and as the company grew became an integral part of the financial team. In 2016 she was offered a permanent position as Director of Finance and in 2021 was promoted to Controller. Frangella has worked across all aspects of mtheory from manager services to Artist Ventures and everything in between.

AMY DAVIDSON – Executive Vice President (EVP)

Davidson joined the mtheory team in 2016 as the Vice President of Touring. Under her leadership, mtheory produced the last global tour cycle for The xx, and has taken an active role in global tour operations for Twenty Øne Pilots. Prior to working at mtheory, she toured for 15 years as an A-Level Tour Director and Tour Accountant, working with Florence + The Machine, Arcade Fire, Flight of the Concords, Jimmy Fallon, Mumford & Sons’ Gentlemen of the Road festival, and many others. She began her career working with Superfly Presents, and was involved with the first six years of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

VINCE AMOROSO – Senior Vice President & Head of Marketing

Amoroso joined mtheory in 2014, and in his new role as Head of Marketing is responsible for business development, market intelligence, partnerships, deals and global marketing initiatives across their 100+ roster of artists. During his time at mtheory, Amoroso has worked across marquee clients such as Florence + The Machine, Skrillex, Diplo, FKA Twigs, J.Cole, A$AP Rocky, Mumford & Sons and more. Prior to joining mtheory, Amoroso worked with RCA Records and helmed projects including Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake, Kesha, Elle King, WALK THE MOON, Three Days Grace and more.

ED RIVADAVIA – Senior Vice President & Head of Digital

Rivadavia recently joined the mtheory team as Head of Digital. With over 20 years of experience in the music industry, he began his career as an intern at Polygram Group Distribution and a Midwest radio promotion regional for A&M Records. He has contributed strategies to companies such as Wind-up, Palm Pictures, Roadrunner and RCA, and a move from New York to Nashville found Rivadavia as the VP of Digital Strategy at Sony Music Nashville, Chief Marketing Officer for comedy label 800 Pound Gorilla and Head of Music with leading influencer marketing agency Songfluencer.

JONAH BERRY – Vice President of Marketing

Berry is the new Vice President of Marketing at mtheory, overseeing teams in the New York and LA offices and working closely with artist managers and their rosters. He joined the company in 2017 and has worked with Thirty Seconds to Mars, Galantis, Smino, FKJ, Ashe, Zac Brown Band and more. Having over 15 years of experience in the industry, Berry has founded two successful digital media companies, GDD Media and NEST HQ, with co-founder Sonny Moore aka Skrillex.

KAITLYN MOORE – Vice President of Marketing

Moore is the new Vice President of Marketing at mtheory, overseeing teams in the Nashville office and working closely with artist managers and their rosters. Moore has been part of the mtheory team for the last 5 years overseeing marketing strategy for clients. She has previously held positions as eCommerce Marketing Manager at Maverick and has served as Fan Engagement Manager at Monkeyville on Vine.