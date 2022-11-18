Byron Bay Bluesfest Wins Gold at NSW Tourism Awards

NORTH SYDNEY, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – The Byron Bay Bluesfest took home the gold award in the category for “Major Festivals and Events” at the NSW Tourism Awards. This is the sixth time the Bluesfest has won gold in this category – winning in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2022. The Bluesfest was inducted into the NSW Tourism Hall of Fame in 2017 after winning gold three times consecutively. The Bluesfest also received two silver awards for the same category in 2012 and 2014. The awards took place Thursday (November 17) at Luna Park, Sydney.

Bluesfest Director Peter Noble delivered an emotional speech after the win.

“We have won this award before; however, this time is different and very special. Everyone remembers what happened in 2020 in the world. Not everyone remembers what happened the day before our festival in 2021: we were closed by a Public Health Order. People were in the campgrounds; the artists were in the area; everybody was set up. Stall holders, stages, everything. That broke our hearts.

“The next year, 2022, we experienced flash flooding on our site on February 28, 2022. Only six weeks out of the event. Four weeks later, it happened again. The Bluesfest team dug deep to make the event to happen, and that’s why when we win this NSW Tourism Award for Best Major Festival or Event, it is so special. I dedicate this award to our team. We wouldn’t have had an event without you.

“This is an award for the greatest feat I’ve ever seen a Bluesfest team do. And I honor them for that.”

The Byron Bay Bluesfest is an annual Australian music festival held over the Easter long weekend in Byron Bay since 1990. The fest features a large selection of blues and roots performers from Australia and around the world, attracting more than 100,000 attendees each year. The five-day festival annually generates direct and indirect economic activity for Byron Bay and the surrounding areas bringing in $245 million in 2022.

The NSW Tourism Awards celebrate and acknowledge tourism businesses that have demonstrated outstanding achievement and success throughout the year. After a pause in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, the awards are now in their 31st year. They have 29 categories: attractions, festivals, events, tour and transport, ecotourism, marketing, accommodation, and more.