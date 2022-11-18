Turnpike Troubadours Inducted Into Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame

MUSKOGEE (CelebrityAccess) – The Turnpike Troubadours were honored for their renowned career on Friday (November 11) and were inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. The grassroots band also performed an 11-song set during the induction ceremony.

The band performed their first headlining show on Saturday (November 12) at Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center (home of the Oklahoma City Thunder) – selling out the arena. In addition, the band broke the venue’s merchandise record, selling more than any artist in the arena’s 20-year history. The show marked the end of the band’s 36 consecutive sold-out dates this past year at amphitheaters, festivals, and theaters nationwide.

The Turnpike Troubadours debuted in 2005 and have worked their way into becoming one of America’s most beloved and respected independent bands, known for their signature songwriting and passionate grassroots fanbase. They’ve released four studio albums and are known as road dogs, playing countless shows and festivals across the country. The band recently returned to the studio to work on their first new music since 2017’s self-released A Long Way From Your Heart, which reached #3 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and #20 on the Billboard 200.

The Turnpike Troubadours will continue to tour next year, including a newly confirmed show at Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena on February 24 with the Avett Brothers. Tickets go on sale today (November 18), and details can be found at www.turnpiketroubadours.com. See below for the complete tour itinerary.

The Troubadours are led by lead singer and songwriter Evan Felker, Kyle Nix (fiddle), Ryan Engleman (electric guitar), RC Edwards (bass), Gabe Pearson (drums), and Hank Early (steel, accordion).

December 9—Las Vegas, NV—Brooklyn Bowl

February 24—North Little Rock, AR—Simmons Bank Arena*

March 16—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 17—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 18—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 30—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

*with The Avett Brothers