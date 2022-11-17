CelebrityAccess Releases “Easy-to-Understand” Social Analytics Tool

Stonington, Conn. (November 17, 2022) – The first updates for CelebrityAccess 3.0 are officially live, including our comprehensive and easy-to-use social media analytics tools.

This incredible new tool is the latest to complement our 25 years of existing entertainment industry data, news, and search features. Those in the entertainment industry will now be able to see a multitude of social statistics in one combined location – for any artist worldwide and organized by social media type.

This is part of our new world-class architecture rebuild that allows seamless data integration and robust search capabilities.

We are pioneering the new future of data management for our industry. As we update and release all our new products today and into the future, you will see an interactivity never seen before in our industry.

Marc Gentilella, CEO / Founder: “Twenty-five years ago, when CA was created, our goal was to deliver the best entertainment industry data and software. We accomplished this when we released CA 1.0 and 2.0., enabling our grassroots company to become a leader in the entertainment industry – globally. CelebrityAccess is known for assembling the most current detailed data and news to the entertainment industry.

“During the pandemic, CelebrityAccess teams did not sit around waiting for something to do when “live” events and business came to a halt. In fact, we dove deep into a total transformation of our site and data products, and our first creation, from that work, is our new social analytics tool along with many new data products (soon to be released).

“We’ve already redesigned all our free product offerings such as news, top box office scores, new tours, etc. that now operate at incredible speeds and display in clear, easy to read formats, regardless of platform or device used.

“CA has also made some exciting partnerships. CA has now integrated Bandsintown (BIT) tour dates to our website. Not only will you have access to CA and BIT tour dates, but you are NOW able to purchase tickets along with viewing current tour dates. BIT’s Fabrice Sergent has built a fabulous product and we could not be prouder to work with his team on this project.

“However, the most exciting change to our website is the addition of CA Social Analytics – a deep a dive into the social metrics of our industry.”

Here we show you a sampling of what you will find: