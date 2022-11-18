The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) Names Jackie Jones Senior Vice President of Artist and Industry Relation

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has announced the promotion of Jackie Jones to Senior Vice President (SVP) of Artist and Industry Relations. The Nashville-based Jones remains the association’s chief representative in the market across the US in support of RIAA’s advocacy mission.

“While at RIAA, I have learned how vital it is to help policymakers understand the ways labels support and partner with artists and all the work our industry does to strengthen and grow the creative community and economy,” said Jones, who joined RIAA in 2019 following a 17-year run at CMT. “Advocating on behalf of the recorded music industry every day is an honor. I look forward to fostering an even more inclusive community that knows the importance of supporting and protecting the rights of creators and innovators.”

Jones helped honor the iconic Missy Elliott as the only female hip-hop artist with six Platinum-certified studio albums during her recent birthday celebration in Miami. In September, she led RIAA Honors: Pioneers of Hip-Hop, including Grandmaster Flash and MC Lyte, in Washington, DC.

Jones will report to RIAA’s Chief Policy Officer Morna Willens, who commented, “Jackie is a championing force whose deep ties in Music City are unparalleled. Her creativity and ability to engage labels, artists and community partners is a great asset to the work of RIAA. We are delighted to celebrate her talents with this promotion.”