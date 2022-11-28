Beyoncé Wins Album Of The Year At The 2022 BET Soul Train Awards

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Soul and R&B music were in full effect in Las Vegas on Saturday night as the 2022 Soul Train Awards took place at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Beyoncé took home top honors this year, winning awards for Album of The Year, Song of the Year and Best Collaboration with Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers.

Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems was named the Best New Artist for 2022, while Muni Long was lauded as the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter of the Year for her hit “Hrs And Hrs.”

Jazmine Sullivan took home the award for Best Female Soul/R&B Artist, while Chris Brown was named Best Male Soul/R&B artist.

The awards gala kicked off with the “Soul Train Awards Red Carpet Special,” with Tank hosting the main stage, and Letoya Luckett and Novi Brown covering the correspondent stage and the Walmart Lounge, respectively. The pre-show featured performances and appearances by Baby Tate, DIXSON, J. Holiday, FLO, and Vedo.

The main event was hosted by Deon Col and featured performances from R&B singer-songwriter Muni Long, who sang a rendition of “Plot Twist,” with some help from Erica Ash, Skyh Black, DC Young Fly, and Paige Hurd, followed by her hit single, “Hrs and Hrs.”

Chanté Moore shared a rendition of her hits “Love’s Taken Over,” “It’s Alright,” and fan-favorite “Chante’s Got A Man,” while SiR emerged from the audience during his set to serenade Ari Lennox during his performance of his latest single “Nothing Even Matters.”

Trailblazing 90’s R&B supergroup Xscape was crowned Lady of Soul at this year’s Awards, sponsored by Walmart, and he late hip-hop icon and Migos member Takeoff was memorialized with a tribute.

Iconic funk band Morris Day & The Time closed out the night with the Legend Award, presented to them by JB Smoove.

The complete list of “Soul Train Awards” 2022 winners are:

BEST NEW ARTIST

TEMS

CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD

MARY J. BLIGE

BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

JAZMINE SULLIVAN

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

CHRIS BROWN

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

MAVERICK CITY MUSIC X KIRK FRANKLIN

SONG OF THE YEAR

BREAK MY SOUL BEYONCÉ

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

RENAISSANCE BEYONCÉ

THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

HRS & HRS MUNI LONG

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

ABOUT DAMN TIME LIZZO

BEST COLLABORATION

MAKE ME SAY IT AGAIN, GIRL RONALD ISLEY & THE ISLEY BROTHERS FEAT. BEYONCÉ

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

SMOKIN OUT THE WINDOW BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC