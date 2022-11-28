The Weeknd Announces The Dates For His European And Latin American After Hours Til Dawn Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian recording artist The Weeknd announced the dates for the European and Latin American legs of his After Hours til Dawn Tour.

The UK/European leg of the tour is scheduled to get underway at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK, on June 10th with dates scheduled through the summer before the tour segment wraps Tallinn Song Festival Grounds in Estonia on August 12th.

The Weeknd then returns to the Americas where he kicks off the run with a show at Foro Sol in Mexico City, followed by shows in Colombia, Brazil, and Argentia before the segment concludes at Estadio Bicentenario La Florida in Santiago, Chile, on October 15th.

As part of the tour, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye will continue in his role as the United Nations World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador and will contribute €1 from each ticket sold across Europe, £1 in the UK and the $1 equivalent in countries across Latin America will go to support the organization’s response to the unprecedented global hunger crisis.

The Weeknd’s corporate partners, venue partners, the World Food Program USA board of directors and tour sponsor Binance will contribute to the cause as well, with a first grant of $2 million backed by Binance going to provide emergency food and nutrition assistance to the most food-insecure regions of Ethiopia.

The Weeknd just wrapped the sold-out North American segment of the tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in September after breaking numerous attendance records and grossing more than $130 million in ticket sales, according to Live Nation.

He’s touring in support of his 2020 smash hit album After Hours.