Kyle Coulahan Signs With Big Yellow Dog Music

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Big Yellow Dog Music announced the signing of singer-songwriter Kyle Coulahan to its artist and songwriter roster.

A native of Florida, Coulahan was introduced to Nashville by legendary producer Chips Moman (Waylon Jennings, Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson). Since then, he’s developed is songwriting chops while expanding his industry network, writing songs with Bobby Pinson (Jason Aldean, Randy Houser), Clint Daniels (Eric Church, Jon Pardi) and others.

“When I heard Kyle Coulahan’s voice singing the hits he walked in with, I knew immediately we had a ringer,” says Big Yellow Dog Music co-owner and CEO Carla Wallace. “His work ethic and charm are a nice addition to the hits. Thanks to Jacee Badauex for bringing this one to Big Yellow Dog.”

After signing with Big Yellow Dog, Coulahan will continue to write songs for artists around Music City, and record music in his own name.

His new song “Country As Hell” was featured in a video with comedian Carlos Kane, whose “You country as hell” TikTok videos have gone viral.