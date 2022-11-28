Women In Music Announces Programming For The Third Annual Women In Music Summit

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The non-profit organization Women In Music announced the details for their third annual summit, which will take place both virtually and with in-person sessions at WIM chapters around the world on January 25-27.

The summit will feature a wide range of executive roundtables and creative workshops to career development seminars, panels, and awards, which will be presented virtually, allowing members equal access to content from chapters around the world. Participating chapters for 2023 include WIM South Africa, WIM Nigeria, WIM India, WIM Canada and more.

Alongside executive programming, the Summit will also feature content for up-and-coming music professionals entering the industry, including a career fair and the organization’s newest collegiate chapter, WIM Northeastern.

“We’re delighted to announce dates for our third Annual WIM Summit, which will bring together members and partners from around the world to discuss the most pressing issues in our industry and in our lives, and to create safe and empowering spaces to learn and advance careers. There is just nothing like getting this powerful, inspiring community together, and that comes through both virtually and in-person. We’re delighted to offer community building opportunities in both capacities this year,” said Nicole Barsalona, President of Women In Music.

“The most encouraging feedback I’ve received was during the 2022 Summit, when an audience member mentioned they’d tuned into the inaugural Summit in 2021 with a dream of working in the music industry. After being inspired by the programming they saw that week, they’d gone for it. During the 2022 Summit, they were tuning in from their desk at their dream job, a new music industry career convert! That’s our mission in action. I can’t wait to see which sessions inspire and embolden the future leaders of our industry into 2023 and beyond,” Barsalona added.

The Summit is free for WIM members and there is a ticketed option for non-members.