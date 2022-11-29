Inside the Industry: Kinkead Entertainment Signs Flat River Band, deadmau5 Partners With CoCo Vodka, Mailboat Records Signs Yachtley Crew, BMG Acquires Haddaway, & More

🎶Inside the Industry🎶

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) – BMG announced Tuesday (November 29) the acquisition of Haddaway’s royalty interests in his Eurodance recordings. The agreement includes royalties from Haddaway’s recorded catalog, including his platinum debut album, The Album (called Haddaway in the US). It featured the global No. 1 hit “What Is Love,” “Life,” and “Rock My Heart.” Other albums in the deal include The Drive (1995), Let’s Do It Now (1998), Pop Splits (2005), and Gotta Be (2011).

“What Is Love” was a worldwide hit, reaching No. 1 in 13 countries, peaking at No. 2 in Germany, Sweden, and the UK, and hit No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Gossip, Beth Ditto, Eminem, and Lost Frequencies have used samples from or have covered the song.

Haddaway said: “The partnership with BMG means a lot to me. I am convinced that it is in the best hands with the BMG team in Berlin.”

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Harold Sulman, President of Los Angeles-based Mailboat Records (owned by Jimmy Buffett), announced the signing of yacht rock superstars Yachtley Crew to the label. In addition, the band have announced a set of monthly performances that began the weekend of November 18 at Palms Casino Resort’s KAOS, with upcoming dates scheduled in December and February 2023.

Yachtley Crew has spent the past few years selling out shows across the US, not even taking a break during the COVID-19 lockdown by performing online, and gathering a fan base nicknamed “The Crewpies.” Having signed with renowned rock manager Andy Gould (Lionel Richie, Rob Zombie, Guns N’ Roses, Linkin Park, etc.), the band recently recorded their very first original song, “Sex On The Beach.” Yachtley Crew added it to their recent live in-studio performance on the SiriusXM Radio Yacht Rock show as the first-ever Yacht Rock band to perform at the station. Longtime agent Jim Lenz at TKO books the band.

“After seeing Yachtley Crew live at a sold-out show in Los Angeles, witnessing the band’s top-notch talent and incredibly fun show, we thought it would be a perfect fit for Mailboat. We look forward to setting sail together for a great adventure!” – Harold Sulman, Mailboat Records

“While other companies expressed great interest, we knew Mailboat would be our new home! We couldn’t be more excited to join forces with Jimmy Buffett’s Mailboat Records and the entire family of Mailboat artists!” – Yachtley Crew

“The growth of Yachtley Crew has been amazing, and with the addition of Mailboat Records on our side, the future of Yachtley Crew is full speed ahead on an endless horizon!” – Andy Gould, CEO and President of Spectacle Entertainment.

YACHTLEY CREW 2022-2023 ANCHORS UP TOUR DATES

12.3.22 Whisky A Go Go – West Hollywood, CA

12.7.22 SLO Brew Rock – San Luis Obispo, CA

12.8.22 Goldfield Trading Post – Roseville, CA

12.9.22 Goldfield Trading Post – Roseville, CA

12.28.22 Belly Up – Solana Beach, CA

12.29.22 KAOS, Palms Casino Resort – Las Vegas,

12.30.22 KAOS, Palms Casino Resort – Las Vegas, NV

1.13.23 Marquee Theatre – Tempe, AZ

1.14.22 Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ

2.24.23 KAOS, Palms Casino Resort – Las Vegas, NV

2.25.23 KAOS, Palms Casino Resort – Las Vegas, NV

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Highly-acclaimed trio Flat River Band has signed exclusively with The Kinkead Entertainment Agency for worldwide booking representation. Known for their impeccable harmony, moving performances and ability to captivate every audience, the band is looking forward to reaching new audiences while embarking on a new expanded tour in 2023.

The trio of brothers found radio success over the last couple of years, reaching top 40 on Billboard Indicator and in the top 30 on MusicRow Country Breakout charts for their singles “Ain’t a Woman Like a River,” “Shining Through My Window,” and “I Just Wish You Were Someone I Love,” off the well-received Sights and Sounds EP project.

“What an incredible sound and true to Country, The Flat River Band has something magical to add to the Genre and will soon be added to the list of great Country groups. We at TKEA are excited to be part of the ride,” stated TKEA’s Greg Scott and Bob Kinkead.

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Electronic music artist and entrepreneur deadmau5, real name Joel Zimmerman, announced Tuesday he has partnered with CoCo Vodka, The Original Hard Coconut Water, for his first alcoholic endorsement. In the coming weeks, fans will have the chance to purchase the brand at various live music events.

Launched in 2019, CoCo uniquely combines real coconut water with your choice of triple distilled vodka or premium white rum, and finishes smoothly with a refreshing twist of sparkling water. Due to the percentage of coconut water used, the drink packs natural electrolytes and essential nutrients.

Mark Convery, co-founder for CoCo Vodka, “Partnering with a world-wide icon like Joel and the deadmau5 team is surreal. Av and I are huge deadmau5 fans, and we have no doubt all the fans will equally enjoy CoCo Vodka as much as we all enjoy deadmau5’s music.”

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Nashville native and son of David Lee Murphy, Jesse Murphy has signed an exclusive worldwide publishing agreement with PeerMusic Nashville. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

His first recording as a member of the band House Whiskey has amassed more than 1 million streams in less than a year. The band has performed at CMA Fest, and have opened for Frank Foster, Tracy Byrd, and more.

“I’m very excited and grateful to be part of the peermusic team,” adds Murphy. “It feels like family already and I’m really looking forward to what the future holds.”