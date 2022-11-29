Brandi Carlile’s Mothership Weekend Fest Announced For May 12-14 With Bonnie Raitt, Hozier, Mavis Staples, & More

MIRAMAR BEACH (CelebrityAccess) – Brandi Carlile’s Mothership Weekend Festival is set to take place in Miramar Beach, FL, from May 12-14, 2023 and will feature performances by Carlile, Mavis Staples, Bonnie Raitt, and more.

The three-day festival was created as an annual celebration of Mother’s Day in partnership with Topeka. Also announced to perform are Hozier, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, The Milk Carton Kids, and more.

You can register for the pre-sale now via the official website. 3-day music passes start at $250 per person, and if you include accommodation, they start at $550 per person.

In addition, Carlile is up for seven awards at the upcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards – receiving nods for Album of the Year (In These Silent Days), Record of the Year (“You and Me on the Rock” featuring Lucius), Best Americana Album, Best Americana Performance, Best American Roots Song, Best Rock Performance (“Broken Horses”), and Best Rock Song. Across all the award shows scheduled for 2023, she’s amassed an amazing 24 total nominations between them.

Friday Lineup ~ Brandi Carlile, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nigth Sweats, Danielle Ponder

Saturday Lineup ~ Hozier, Mavis Staples, The Milk Carton Kids, Katie Pruitt

Sunday Lineup ~ Brandi Carlile, Bonnie Raitt, Fancy Hagood