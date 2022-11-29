Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Ellie Goulding and More Set to Perform At Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Awards

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) – On Monday (November 28), the Earthshot Prize announced its performer and presenter lineup for the second annual awards ceremony taking place at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston on Friday (December 2). Podcaster and TV presenter Clara Amfo returns for the 2nd year to co-host alongside actor and director Daniel Dae Kim.

The five winners of The Earthshot Prize will be announced by a stellar lineup of presenters including Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek, actor and comedian Catherine O’Hara, actor and social justice advocate Shailene Woodley, and of course, The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. Each winner will be awarded nearly 1 million in prize funding to help support their winning innovations, with the potential to repair and restore our planet. The Prince of Wales will deliver remarks at the end of the ceremony.

This year’s awards will feature unforgettable performances from Singer-Songwriter and activist Annie Lennox; Grammy award-winning Singer-Songwriter Billie Eilish, accompanied by her brother and creative partner, FINNEAS; R&B duo Chloe x Halle and platinum-selling artist and activist Ellie Goulding.

Inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s “Moonshot” challenge that pioneered space travel in the 1960s, The Earthshot Prize is an ambitious global environmental prize which aims to discover and scale the best solutions to help repair our planet within the remainder of this decade.

Every year, The Earthshot Prize will find and reward solutions to five “Earthshot” goals – Protect and Restore Nature; Clean Our Air; Revive Our Oceans; Build A Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate. These winning solutions will have the greatest impact on the biggest environmental challenges facing our planet and winners and finalists will have access to a global support network to scale their work.

The 2022 Earthshot Prize Finalists are:

The Earthshot Prize to Protect and Restore Nature

Desert Agricultural Transformation, China: A team developing cutting-edge agricultural breakthroughs to turn barren desert landscapes into lush, green ones. Hutan, Malaysia: An inspiring conservation model that protects orangutans, supports local jobs and livelihoods and restores forests to their former greatness. Kheyti, India: A pioneering solution for local smallholder farmers to reduce costs, increase yields and protect livelihoods in a country on the frontlines of climate change.

The Earthshot Prize to Clean Our Air

The Ampd Enertainer, Hong Kong: An emission-free electric battery system to power construction and reduce pollution. Mukuru Clean Stoves, Kenya: A start-up providing cleaner-burning stoves to women in Kenya to reduce unhealthy indoor pollution and provide a safer way to cook. Roam, Kenya: An organisation building lower emission vehicles, making clean transportation accessible and affordable for urban cities on the African continent.

The Earthshot Prize to Revive Our Oceans

The Great Bubble Barrier, Netherlands: Inventive and ingenious technique to intercept plastics before they reach oceans by creating a curtain of bubbles. Indigenous Women of the Great Barrier Reef, Australia: An inspiring women-led programme that combines 60,000 years of indigenous knowledge with digital technologies to protect land and sea. SeaForester, Portugal: A truly cutting-edge breakthrough in seaweed farming that can restore the ocean’s forgotten forests.

The Earthshot Prize to Build A Waste-Free World

City of Amsterdam Circular Economy, Netherlands: A city-wide initiative to establish a fully circular economy by 2050, wasting nothing and recycling everything. Fleather, India: An innovative and regenerative approach to creating leather out of floral waste. Notpla, United Kingdom: A circular solution creating an alternative to plastic packaging from seaweed.

The Earthshot Prize to Fix Our Climate

LanzaTech, USA: A circular solution that recycles carbon waste into sustainable fuels and everyday products. Low Carbon Materials, United Kingdom: A new and innovative material that uses unrecyclable plastic waste to make traditional concrete blocks carbon zero. 44.01, Oman: Childhood friends who have developed an innovative technique to turn CO2 into rock, and permanently store it underground.

The five Winners will be selected by The Earthshot Prize Council, a diverse team of influential individuals committed to using their platforms to champion inspiring leadership and elevate urgent efforts to repair and regenerate the planet.

The Earthshot Prize Council Members include: HRH Prince William, Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan, Cate Blanchett, Daniel Alves Da Silva, Sir David Attenborough, Ernest Gibson, Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, Jack Ma, Shakira Mebarak, Yao Ming, Luisa Neubauer, Indra Nooyi, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and Naoko Yamazaki.

The ceremony will air on Sunday (December 4) on BBC and will begin streaming from The Earthshot Prize YouTube channel later that evening. In the US, it will begin streaming at 2pm EST on Monday (December 5) on PBS.org and the PBS app. It will also stream at 8 pm EST on the PBS YouTube channel.