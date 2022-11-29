Red Dirt Singer-Songwriter Jake Flint Dies Hours After His Wedding

TULSA (CelebrityAccess) — Jake Flint, an Oklahoma-based singer-songwriter who made a name for himself as part of the Red Dirt country music scene, has died. He was 37.

The Oklahoman reported that Flint died in his sleep on Saturday, just hours after his wedding at a remote homestead in rural Oklahoma. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Based in Tulsa, Flint became interested in music after his father was diagnosed with A.L.S. or Lou Gehrig’s Disease and recruited several friends to teach his son music.

After performing at several regional bluegrass festivals, Flint expanded his interest in music to include bands such as Nirvana, Phish, String Cheese Incident, and Bela Fleck & The Flecktones and began to write his own songs.

Eventually, he found his way into the regional musical world of Red Dirt Country and recorded his first album, “I’m Not Okay” in 2016.

He released three more albums during his brief career, including “Live and Not OK at Cain’s Ballroom,” 2020’s “Jake Flint” and 2021’s “Live and Socially Distanced at Mercury Lounge” and several of his songs landed on regional charts.

According to the Oklahoman, no tribute or public memorial service is planned at this time.