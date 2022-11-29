Songwriter Liz Rose Re-Ups With Warner Chappell Music

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Grammy-winning songwriter Liz Rose has extended her global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music (WCM).

A noted songwriter, Rose is one of the creative forces behind some of the biggest pop and country music hits in the last decade. Her recent credits include “Hummingbird” by Maren Morris, “No Choice” by Ingrid Andress, “Three Whiskeys And The Truth” & “Something Strong” by Little Big Town, “Better Strangers” by Karley Scott Collins, and a high-profile sync placement with “The Card You Gamble” which was featured in the credits for the Fox series “Monarch.”

She’s also a frequent collaborator with Taylor Swift and co-wrote the ten-minute version of “All Too Well,” from Swift’s re-issue of her iconic Red album.

“I can’t think of a better partner and champion than Warner Chappell to continue this crazy songwriter journey with! I look forward to the future with Ben Vaughn and the entire team!”

“I hope everyone understands that Liz is a modern-day legend in our business. She’s a world-renowned lyricist, successful business owner, noted advocate for songwriter rights at the highest level of government, engaged board member, and a fiercely loyal friend to all in her world. I’ve been fortunate enough to partner with her for over a decade and I cannot understate how passionate and dedicated she is to her craft. Our entire Warner Chappell team is so proud to be a part of the next chapter in her historic body of work,” added Ben Vaughn, President & CEO, Warner Chappell Music, Nashville.