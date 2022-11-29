The Phantom Of The Opera Delays Closure After A Surge In Ticket Sales

October 22, 2021: View of the theater before The Phantom of the Opera first performance after pandemic at Majestic Theatre. (Shutterstock)

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Phantom of the Opera’s closure on Broadway has been delayed amid a spike in ticket sales.

In September, the show’s producers announced that due to declining ticket sales that the New York City version of the show would bring its historic run to an end on February 18th.

However, according to the New York Times, those plans have been delayed after ticket sales spiked to record levels last week amid a surge in holiday travelers.

According to the Times, the show grossed more than $2.2 million in ticket sales in just a week, prompting the show’s producers to announce an eight-week extension for the long-running production.

Phantom is now scheduled to close its doors in New York on April 16th.

“What a phenomenal response there has been to the show ending,” Phantom’s producer, Cameron Mackintosh told the Times.

“For most of last year, we were losing every week,” Mackintosh added. “There comes a point when you become theatrical wallpaper. People took it for granted that it’s going to run forever.”