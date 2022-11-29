Jimmy Barnes Postpones Multiple Upcoming Performances Due To Health I

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Australian rock legend Jimmy Barnes announced he’s dropping out multiple scheduled performances while he seeks medical treatment care for hip and back issues.

“I’ve been jumping off PA’s and stomping around stages for nearly 50 years, but it’s finally caught up with me”, Barnes said, announcing the cancellations. “I’ve had niggling back and hip issues for years, but things suddenly got a lot worse over the last few weeks and I’m now in constant and severe pain. As everybody knows, it’s against my religion to blow out gigs but the Doctors tell me I need an operation as soon as possible and it will really limit my movement for a few months. As much as it kills me to inconvenience everyone, I have to get this fixed so I can jump around onstage for another 50 years.”

According to Barnes, he will perform his headlining set at Valo Adelaide 500 on December 3rd but the rest of his scheduled shows for 2022 and early 2023 will be postponed.

Ticketholders for all the affected shows (excl. Bluesfest) concerts will be contacted via email by the event promoters. Detailed information will also be posted on the websites of each individual show, but Coffs Harbour is being postponed until October 21st, 2023, Sandstone Point will move to August 5, 2023, and his appearance at Hobart has been cancelled due to line-up and venue availability issues, Barnes said.

Barnes will be replaced in the By The C lineup at Wollongong, Torquay and Rochford Wines by the Hoodoo Gurus.

“I’m very grateful that the Gurus have agreed to headline these three big gigs in my absence”, said Jimmy. “We played some great shows together last summer so I know audiences will be in good hands. Their addition to the top of the Wollongong, Torquay and Rochford line-ups also means that the other bands on the bill, like The Living End, Wolfmother and Noiseworks, will still get their chance to rock. That’s important for everyone after all the disrupted touring over recent years so I strongly encourage people to #keepyourticket and support some of our finest Aussie artists at these shows.”

Barnes will also be forced to miss his January 6th performance at Summernats 35 in Canberra but has already been confirmed for Summernats 36 in 2024.

Other affected performances include Stranded In The Whitsundays week, which has been pushed back to August 2023 and the planned Byron Bay Bluesfest unveiling of his new project, The Barnestormers will not be able to proceed in 2023.