Riser House Entertainment Announces Ashley Mascroft as Promotions and Label Coordinator

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Riser House Entertainment announced today (November 29) the hiring of Ashley Mascroft as Promotions and Label Coordinator. Mascroft started in radio at KIX 100.9 in Springfield, MA, in 2007 and became the Promotions Director for The Big 98 in 2018, along with taking on promo duties for 105.9 The Rock in December 2019. Most recently, she worked as the Chief Operational Officer (COO) of Nashville-based brand, Codeword before rejoining the music industry with Riser House.

“Ashley is incredibly competent and intelligent,” says Riser House Entertainment President and Co-founder Jennifer Johnson. “Throw her a project, and she’ll have it planned out or fully executed that day. She’s already a huge asset, and I am honored to have her on our dynamic team at Riser House.”

“I’m excited to return to the music industry after taking a couple years away,” adds Mascroft. ‘I’m especially thankful to have found my new home with the Riser House team!”

Riser House Records is home to artists including Mitchell Tenpenny, Dillon Carmichael, and Meghan Patrick, among others.

Contact: ashley@riserhouse.com