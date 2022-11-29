Sixthman Announces Hip-Hop Festival at Sea – The Rock the Bells Cruise and Fully Loaded at Sea With Bert Kreischer

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Sixthman, creators of music festivals on land and at sea, have announced the sailing of Bert Kreischer’s ‘Fully Loaded at Sea’ for 2023. The comedy cruise sets sail aboard the Norwegian Pearl on October 27 from Miami, FL, to Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau, Bahamas, before returning to port on October 31. Cabins are now on sale to the public via the official website.

The first-ever voyage of Fully Loaded At Sea – which follows this summer’s hugely popular Fully Loaded Comedy Festival, an eight-city comedy tour that visited minor-league ballparks, a race track, an indoor arena, and an outdoor amphitheater across America – will showcase an array of top comics, hosted by Kreischer and featuring Whitney Cummings, Mark Normand, Ms. Pat, and more to be announced. The schedule will include live podcast tapings, a hilariously painful Bellyflop contest, and the inaugural Bert’s Beer Run, in which cruisers can burn off (most) of the calories they’re consuming with laps around the Norwegian Pearl jogging track.

“Cold beers, sunsets, open water, bikinis, speedos, day drinking – this cruise has all my favorite things in one place, and that’s why I wanted to take my Fully Loaded Comedy Festival on the high seas,“ says Kreischer. “Once again, I’m bringing some of my favorite comedians with me for an epic 4-day party filled with standup, podcasting, live music, and a ton of other wild surprises.”

Fully Loaded At Sea will also include shore excursions in Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas (offering gorgeous white sand beaches, ideal for snorkeling and swimming with pigs) and Nassau, Bahamas (the ultimate vacationer’s paradise with its laid-back vibes and perfect white-sand beaches, palm trees covered in coconuts, and refreshing, crystal-clear waters).

Sixthman is celebrating the season with special holiday pricing through December 31 on selected 2023 cruises. Guests can secure a cabin on one of Sixthman’s Fall 2023 events – including Bert Kreischer’s Fully Loaded At Sea – with just a $100 per person down payment, regardless of cabin type, exclusively through online booking.

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Rock the Bells, a platform dedicated to Hip-Hop culture from its roots to the modern day, have partnered with Sixthman to announce the Rock the Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience. Rock the Bells sets sail from Miami on the Norwegian Pearl on November 13 to the Bahamas, returning to port on November 17. The cruise offers an all-inclusive four-day, four-night experience into Hip-Hop culture.

The annual Rock the Bells Festival, curated by Queens, NY native LL Cool J and features dozens of live performances by iconic artists, will take flight on the open water. The cruise coincides with Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary and a salute to its icons.

The full lineup will be announced at the beginning of the year. Still, attendees can expect dozens of live performances and intimate experiences from some of the most prominent names in Hip-Hop (MCs, DJS, and producers). As of press time, Kid Capri will be hosting pool deck parties with MC and DJ battles, rap karaoke, interactive graffiti, live podcasts, roller skating, moving screenings, tattoos, basketball, and more.

Rock the Bells will kick off on the pool deck with performances by Miami’s own Trick Daddy and Trina. Those who purchase their cabin before January 18 will be invited to sip bubbly with both performers at a private cocktail happy hour prior to setting sail.

“We could not be more excited to help play host to the first-ever Rock The Bells Festival at Sea,” said Sixthamn VP of Events, Marketing & Community Jeff Cuellar. “From music to food, art, dancing, fashion, and history, this cruise will be a fully immersive experience, and I can’t think of a better way to keep the celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary going than Rock The Bells taking over their own ship on the ocean.”