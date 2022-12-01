ILMC Revives Futures Forum Programming For 2023

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The International Live Music Conference announced the return of the Futures Forum, a one-day conversation focusing on the industry for up-and-coming music industry leaders.

Developed by young industry pros, Future Forums will unite the next generation of industry leaders with the emerging stars who will represent the future face of the industry.

Futures Forums debuted in 2019 and took place in 2020 and returned in 2021 but took a hiatus in 2022.

For the 2023 return of Future Forums, ILMC will offer a range of programming from connected discussions and immersive workshops to peer-to-peer networking and presentations by industry leaders.

2023 will also see the return of mentoring sessions that proved popular in past iterations of the forum. The mentoring meetings will provide delegates with an opportunity for some face time with some of the leading executives in the industry.

Programming for next year’s Future Forums will be steered by the Futures Council, which includes Alexandra Ampofo (Metropolis Music, UK), Clara Cullen (Music Venue Trust, UK), Dotun Bolaji (Runway Artists, UK), Flo Noseda (Wasserman Music, UK) and Kedist Bezabih (Goodlive Artists, DE).

The Futures Forum will take place on the last day (March 3rd) of ILMC, which will take place at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.