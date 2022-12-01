Stockholm Live To Operate Kägelbanan

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (CelebrityAccess) — Nordic venue management company Stockholm Live announced it has assumed operation of the Stockholm concert venue Kägelbanan, which will re-opened at Södra Teatern for the first time in three years.

The popular venue, which has in the past hosted shows by the likes of Coldplay, The Killers, Ice Cube, The Libertines and First Aid Kid, will undergo a round of renovations before it re-opens, including upgrades to the venue’s lights and sound.

“The bowling alley is an incredibly important stage for Stockholm with all its history and great artists who have passed by. With its capacity of close to 1,000 spectators, it fits perfectly with what is requested by our organizers, and with its location and atmosphere, it will be an important play in Stockholm’s cultural scene going forward,” said Andreas Sand, CEO Stockholm Live.

While concerts and other live events will return to Kägelbanan when it re-opens but ‘nightclub’ activities will no longer be conducted on the premises, Stockholm Live said.

Kägelbanan will join Stockholm Live’s portfolio of other venues that features some of the Nordic region’s most popular arenas, including Avicii Arena, Hovet, Annexet, Tele2 Arena and Friends Arena in Solna, as well as Södra Teatern at Södermalm in Stockholm.