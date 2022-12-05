Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Global Tour for 2023

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Acclaimed rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers announced today (December 5) their 2023 tour supporting their two No. 1 studio albums that were released in 2022 – Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. The band’s 23-date world tour kicks off Wednesday (March 29) at BC Place in Vancouver with stadium shows, and fest stops across North America and Europe. The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Mars Volta, St. Vincent, City and Colour, Thundercat, and King Princess will join the band on select dates.

The iconic band just wrapped their largest 40-date stadium tour to date, which included massive sold-out shows in London, Paris, Los Angeles, and more. Notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak, Beck, HAIM and more joined the band on the road through 2022. They continue into January 2023 with 8 dates across New Zealand and Australia, featuring Post Malone.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers recently took home the prestigious Global Icon Award and delivered a show-stopping performance at the MTV VMAs. Their No. 1 single, “Black Summer” also won the award for Best Rock Video. This year, the band also garnered an MTV Europe Music Award nomination for Best Rock and scored three American Music Awards nominations for “Favorite Rock Artist,” “Favorite Rock Album” for Unlimited Love, and “Favorite Rock Single” for “Black Summer.”

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 2023 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Wed Mar 29 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place *~

Sat Apr 01 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium #~

Thu Apr 06 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME ^~

Sat Apr 08 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium ^~

Fri Apr 14 – Syracuse, NY– JMA Wireless Dome ^~

Fri May 12 – San Diego, CA – Snap Dragon Stadium >+

Sun May 14 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium ^+

Wed May 17 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome ^+

Fri May 19 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Music Festival =

Thu May 25 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park ^+

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 2023 EUROPE TOUR DATES:

Sun Jun 18 – Landgraaf, NL – Pinkpop =

Wed Jun 21 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy <

Sat Jun 24 – Odense, DK – Tinderbox =

Mon Jun 26 – Mannheim, DE – Maimarktgelände <

Fri Jun 30 – Leuven, BE – Rock Wercther =

Sun Jul 2 – Milan, IT – I-Days =

Thu Jul 6 – Lisbon, PT – NOS Live =

Sat Jul 8 – Madrid, ES – Mad Cool =

Tue Jul 11 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium <~

Fri Jul 14 – Vienna, AT – Ernst-Happel Stadion <~

Mon Jul 17 – Carhaix, FR – Les Vieilles Charrues =

Fri Jul 21 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium %~

Sun Jul 23 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park %~

Key

^ The Strokes

< Iggy Pop

% The Roots

# St. Vincent

> The Mars Volta

* City and Colour

+ Thundercat

~ King Princess