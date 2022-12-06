Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

ASM Global

ASM Global Expands Commercial Partnerships Division With 3 New Hires

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management company ASM Global expanded its commercial partnerships division with the hire of three new team members – Bryce G. Townsend, Kevin Dent, and Emily Wilson.

Bryce Townsend joins ASM Global as Senior Vice president, Commercial Partnerships. He brings more than two decades of experience to the role with previous strategic consulting, brand marketing and commercial strategy roles at GroupM, Momentum Worldwide and the Drone Racing League.

Kevin Dent will serve as ASM Global’s new vice president of sponsorship sales and business development, with a resume that includes past roles at AT&T, NBA, MLS, the Summer Olympics and Host Communications.

Emily Wilson joins ASM Global as director of marketing solutions following stints in the publishing world at companies such as Time Inc. and Universal McCann.

“We have even more scale, consumer touchpoints and the ability to integrate brands into music, sports, business, tech and more—that will drive unmatched value for the brands, content providers, venue partners and guests,” said Jason Oberlander, ASM Global’s chief commercial officer.

