Holger Hohrein Named CFO At CTS Eventim

MUNICH, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — Holger Hohrein has joined German ticketing and live entertainment specialist CTS Eventim as the company’s Chief Financial Officer.

Hohrein joins Eventim from PEAC Finance, where he served as CFO and oversaw the company’s risk management operations.

He will take over for Andreas Grandinger, who oversaw finances for CTS Eventim for three years and earlier this year, announced plans to step down at the end of his contract, which ends on December 31st.

Hohrein began his career at management consultancy McKinsey, where he advised financial services providers on strategic treasury and risk management issues. His resume also includes roles at online banking service comdirect, where he served in multiple senior roles, including CFO.

More recently, he has held senior posts at Hamburg-based fintech company Deposit Solutions, where as COO he was responsible for the company’s international expansion and for platform development, and more recently, financial services provider PEAC Finance.

“The Executive Board and Supervisory Board would like to thank Andreas Grandinger for the excellent work he has done for CTS Eventim,” commented Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS Eventim. “He played a crucial role in helping CTS Eventim to overcome the challenging pandemic years and emerge from the crisis

with renewed strength. We wish him the very best in all his future endeavors.” At the same time, I am delighted that Holger Hohrein, with his strong management record, has agreed to join us as our new CFO.”

“Holger Hohrein is a respected finance manager with a wealth of professional experience. His versatility and extensive specialist expertise will make him an asset to our management team, where he will undoubtedly provide fresh impetus for our successful growth strategy,” added Schulenberg.