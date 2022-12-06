The Clean’s Hamish Kilgour Dead At 65

CHRISTCHURCH, NZ (CelebrityAccess) — Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Hamish Kilgour, co-founder of the indie rock band The Clean, has died. He was 65.

His passing was announced by The Clean’s label, Merge Records, who said Hamish died in his home country New Zealand but provided no additional details about his passing.

According to New Zealand news site Stuff, Kilgour was found dead at his home after his family expressed concern for his wellbeing. His death has since been referred to a coroner’s inquest, Stuff reported.

Hamish, who was born in Christchurch in 1957, founded The Clean with his brother David in Dunedin in 1978.

The band signed with Flying Nun Records and quickly made a name for themselves with a sound that fused punk, psychedelic and folk, and on the strength of singles such as “Tally Ho!”

While The Clean were on hiatus in the 1990s, Kilgour relocated to New York where he founded The Mad Scene with guitarist and bassist Lisa Siegel, with the group eventually signing to The Clean’s former label, Merge Records.

He also released a pair of solo albums in 2014 and 2018.

Hamish and the other members of The Clean were inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame in 2017.