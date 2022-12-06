Greenville’s Cowboy Up Rebrands As The Foundry At Judson Mill

GREENVILLE, NC (CelebrityAccess) — The Greenville concert venue formerly known as Cowboy Up, will be relaunching in January with a new name, The Foundry at Judson Mill.

According to NBC affiliate WYFF, the new branding reflects the venue’s shift to a more general music format.

The month-long shutdown will also allow time for a minor refurb of the 10,000-square-foot concert venue, including new signage to reflect the new name.

Along with the new name, The Foundry At Judson Mill teased a new partnership they plan to announce after re-opening on January 6th.

“We are excited to introduce this new name to the community,” club owner Howard Dozier told WYFF. “We remain committed to providing the best experience for our guests and look forward to returning in January.”

Shows already announced for 2023 include Sean King with Apollo and Payne, on January 14th, and an Evening with Mt. Joy on April 10th.