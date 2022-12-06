Petition To Remove Kanye West’s Music From Streaming Platforms Reaches 50k

(Hypebot) — UPDATE: A petition to ban the music of Kanye West from Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming services added more than 10,000 signatures overnight.

As of Tuesday morning, the petition had grown to more than 64,345 signatures, with more added every few seconds.

So far, none of the major streaming services have commented on the campaign. But they have been reluctant to be seen as censors in the past unless the offending speech is within the lyrics of a song available there.

The Change.org petition was launched last Friday, December 2nd after West made his latest antisemitic comments during an interview with right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones of Infowars.

“I like Hitler,” he declared during the interview. West is also a long-time Holocaust denier.

“By doing this, I hope that we can limit Kanye’s influence on society by eliminating his ability to make money off of people streaming his music,” wrote petition creator Nathan Goergen. “His statements are virtually irredeemable, and the time has finally come for him to receive a major punishment. We cannot let him continue to influence our youth and our society as a whole.