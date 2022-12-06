Columbia Records UK Promotes Dipesh Parmar to President and Adds Amy Wheatley as Managing Director

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Sony Music UK has immediately promoted Dipesh Parmar to President of Columbia Records UK. His appointment comes after serving two years as the President of the Sony-acquired Ministry of Sound Records. Joining him at the top is Amy Wheatley, who worked side-by-side with Parmar at Ministry of Sound and will now serve as Managing Director. Both will report directly to Jason Iley, Chairman, and CEO of Sony Music UK/Ireland.

Parmar will be responsible for leading the overall management of Columbia Records UK, the label home to artists including Harry Styles, Adele, George Ezra, Robbie Williams, and more.

Ministry of Sound Records will now operate under the Columbia Records umbrella. Sony Music said that the duo has been responsible for Ministry of Sound’s growth and increased market share across every measure year-on-year.

Parmar said: “To be appointed president of one of the world’s most iconic labels is truly humbling, an absolute honour and one the proudest moments of my career. I would like to thank Jason Iley and Rob Stringer for this opportunity and for their support. I would also like to congratulate Amy, with whom I’m hugely excited to build on the label’s culture and success. I’m very much looking forward to working with the greatly experienced and talented teams and to continue the legacy of Columbia Records.”