The Bowery Presents Announces Plans For A New Seasonal Concert Stage In Boston

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — The Bowery Presents, in partnership with the HYM Investment Group, announced plans to open a new outdoor concert venue at the famed East Boston racetrack, Suffolk Downs.

The Stage at Suffolk Downs, located on the infield of the racetrack, will host up to 8,500 fans for seasonal shows, beginning in the Spring of 2023.

“The Bowery Presents has always focused on creating and operating venues where both fans and artists alike can have a great experience. We are confident Suffolk Downs will join Roadrunner, The Sinclair and Royale as a beloved concert venue in Greater Boston, delivering on our commitment to keep the music first,” said Josh Bhatti, Vice President and head of the Boston office of The Bowery Presents, an AEG Presents Company. “The Bowery Presents is honored to have the opportunity to work alongside the HYM team to bring The Stage at Suffolk Downs to fruition.”

“Suffolk Downs has been thoughtfully designed as a place that brings people together and connects communities,” said Thomas N. O’Brien, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of HYM. “We are thrilled to partner with The Bowery Presents who will help us continue to realize this vision as we bring the proud history of live music back through The Stage at Suffolk Downs.”

The Stage at Suffolk Downs joins The Bowery Presents portfolio of owned and operated venues within the Boston Market that already includes the 3,500 capacity Roadrunner, which debuted earlier this year, and The Sinclair, a 525-capacity concert venue in Cambridge.

The Bowery Presents also has an exclusive booking deal at the Royale, a 1,200-capacity dance club and concert venue in Boston’s trendy Bay Village.

Details about the inaugural lineup for The Stage at Suffolk Downs will be announced in the coming weeks.