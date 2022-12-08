AIM Names Silvia Montello As Their New CEO

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — AIM, the non-profit trade association for the UK’s independent music sector, announced the appointment of Silvia Montello as the organization’s new CEO.

Montello will succeed Paul Pacifico in the leadership role, assuming oversite of AIM’s operations and strategy.

She joins AIM from global trade body the Association for Electronic Music (AFEM) where she served as CEO. Her resume includes senior roles at Universal Music Group, BMG and AWAL, as well as the music royalties startup Blokur.

Montello also launched the music and marketing consultancy Voicebox Consulting, which works with charities, non-profits and SMEs.

In addition, she is a Trustee of Help Musicians charity and Chair of Trustees for Music Minds Matter, Help Musicians’ which provides mental health services for the UK music community.

She also sits on the Advisory Board for Moving The Needle (UK), an educational platform supporting women in the record industry.

“I am really excited to be joining the team in the new year and honored to continue spearheading the great work AIM has done since its inception to support and champion the UK’s independent music community. Our industry is evolving at an ever-increasing pace, that evolution bringing with it both fresh opportunities around music consumption and creation, audience development, new technology solutions, alongside existing and future challenges for our community to work together to overcome. AIM will continue its commitment to ensuring our independent creators and rightsholders can reap the maximum benefits, striving towards a truly diverse and inclusive industry that nurtures great talent from every genre, background and identity,” Montello said.

AIM’s Chair Nadia Khan led the recruitment process with input from other board members as well as HR support from PPL’s Chief People Officer Kate Reilly and Beggar’s Global People Director Caroline Hinton.

“I leave AIM in the hands of a fantastic and expert team who always go the extra mile for the independent music community. In Silvia, I know the team will have the leadership to continue AIM’s vital work in supporting and empowering the UK’s world-beating creative entrepreneurs of the independent community. I look forward to working with Silvia to help her hit the ground running, and to seeing the success that no doubt awaits her in the role.”